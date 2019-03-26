Wet tonight, dry tomorrow

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy and mild this afternoon. Expect rain and isolated thunderstorms with possibly small hail through the evening and overnight as a strong disturbance and a back door front moves across the region. Rain heavy at times with amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Gradually drying by sunrise and quickly clearing with abundant sunshine, breezy and cooler 60s through the afternoon.
This kicks off another dry period which holds into the weekend. Also warming into the upper 70s low 80s Friday and Saturday.
