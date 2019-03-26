UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Gravel Hill, Nelms Road crash

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A vehicle crash that occurred on Gravel Hill and Nelms Road resulted in one death and multiple injuries, according to officials.
The crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of the two roads.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed that the victim was Wesley Nathaniel Hubbard, 14. The victim was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Fowler said next of kin was notified.
The victim was in a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck and believed to not be wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.
The pickup truck was traveling on Nelms Road, and a Toyota Camry was travelling on Gravel Hill.
The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) said it appears the truck ran a stop sign and was struck by the car.
Three other passengers were in the truck and were taken to the hospital.
Two passengers in the Camry were all taken to hospital, according to officials.
Charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation.
DCP, emergency medical services, Albany Fire Department and the Dougherty County coroner are assisting at the scene.
The call came in at 10:45 a.m.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
