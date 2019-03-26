Purple Canes searching for first state title

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - Even though the Indians have been waiting 22 years for a possible state title, it’s been even longer for the Fitzgerald Purple Canes.
Who are searching for their first one.
Head coach Jason McDonald hopes this years bunch can fix that.
Off to a promising start of 3-0 in the region, the Purple Canes are headed in the right direction.
With a rather large senior class, and power on the mound, McDonald is hoping they can claim their first region title since 2015.
“We really feel like this is a talented team," said McDonald. "We kind of compare them to a team we had three or four years ago when we had a final four run and we told them that earlier in the year. We haven’t quite lived up to those expectations yet but we’re in the part of the season where those games count, those region games. We got a three week stretch of region games and that’s gunna decide our fate concerning playoffs.”
“We have beyond that amount of talent to me," said Senior Kody Krause. "Based off, beginning of this year we started slow and now we’re starting to come together as a team and start playing together as a team.”
The Purple Canes will look to stay undefeated in the region, as they take on Brooks County Tuesday at 5:30 P.M.
