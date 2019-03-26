Pelham homicide investigation continues

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - On Monday, Pelham residents admitted that they’re scared as the investigation into a homicide in a quiet neighborhood continues.
Neighbors are shocked because Pelham police said the neighborhood consists of mostly retired families and is known to be pretty safe and quiet.
“We don’t get a lot of calls over in this area, so it is a real shock," said Asst. Pelham Police Chief Rod Williams.
Williams said Wayne Smith, 58, was found dead inside his home Friday afternoon.
“The friend actually came over to bring him some food they had cooked. And when they came, they found the house was unsecured and went in to check on Wayne because they couldn’t get an answer. And that’s when they found him," explained Williams.
A Wilder Street resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said seeing police tape and officers in and around Smith’s home is the last thing he was expecting to see.
"It’s kind of scary, a little bit, having that thought in the back of your head that it could be you next,” said the resident.
He said he’s especially scared since this is the second homicide investigation in the Wilder Street area.
Currently, officers are following up on several leads but have yet to identify any suspects, which has had the resident feeling on edge since the homicide investigation began.
“I think it’ll all be okay, in the end,” said the anonymous resident.
State and local law enforcement agents are still processing the crime scene.
Officers on scene Monday said they’re thoroughly investigating the home to ensure nothing is overlooked.
Officers ask if you know any information, to please call their office at (229) 294-6000.
