Irwin County ready for region title repeat

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Baseball season is now in the midst of region play.
This is where the best team shines above the rest, as they look to claim the region title.
For the Irwin County Indians, they’ll be looking for a repeat in region two-single A.
Right now they’re sitting in the third spot of the region, but just a game back.
This years squad is talented, but young, with just two seniors on the team.
But the Indians have made it clear that they’re ready to get back and make a repeat.
“Well, we know that we’re gunna have to finish ball games," said Tankersley. "The first go around, through the region, we won all games but two. And in both of those games we lost we had the lead with one out to go. In both those games we ended up losing. And that’s just part of having a young team. Is learning how to finish those games and that’s something that we’ve been preaching, and I look for them to get better in that aspect as we go.”
“Oh it’s awesome," said Senior Sam Vickers. "We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time we’re gunna try and bring it back. For the first time in a long time.”
The Indians will continue their tear through the region against Wilcox County, Tuesday at 6 P.M.
