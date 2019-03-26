How are Americus city leaders using 2019’s funds?

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Raises are in effect for City of Americus employees, that’s part of the 2019 budget summary released by city employees.
The 2019 budget is currently in effect and funding almost 200 city jobs.
City leaders said that’s similar to last year’s numbers.
The 2019 budget is $32.3 million for the city of Americus.
According to city documents, that is almost $500,000 more than 2018′s budget.
With 2019′s budget, city employees are seeing a pay raise.
“Moving into 2019 we had an increase of approximately 2.5 percent for all employees across the board,” said City of Americus Finance Director Diadra Powell.
The budget is being broken down among many different departments including fire, police, public works and many others.
The mayor and city council members are requesting $1.3 million.
With that $1.3 million, almost $800,000 is being used for support of community entities.
SPLOST and T-SPLOST will also aid the budget, bringing in $3.5 million dollars.
Those T-SPLOST funds will be used to help keep road needs up to date.
Property taxes are one of the biggest suppliers to the budget, bringing in 47 percent of the revenue, according to budget documents.
Powell said she is optimistic the economy will continue to grow as new businesses come to Americus.
“We’re moving upward. Our unemployment rate has continued to go down and which in turn means that we have more individuals that are working, which in turn means we have more revenues that are coming in from our sales tax, our taxes and things of that nature,” explained Powell.
The budget was approved in December and went into effect in January.
