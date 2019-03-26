Haven Brady Jr. seeking first national title

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Well his name has come up a lot over these past couple of years.
Haven Brady continues his journey to put Albany on the map for boxing, as the champ heads to Reno.
Brady will look to take home his first national championship while in Reno.
He’s coming off his most recent state championship, where he took his first goden gloves.
Last time Brady found himself in the national tournament, he came face to face with the number one guy in 132.
Although he finished in tenth, Brady believes he’s setting himself up, for a bright future.
“It’s a great experience to see us get better and go to the next level and show our skills at the top level,” said Brady.
Hopefully Haven won't be heading back until the last day because of the finals.
If so, he’ll be back on March 31st.
