GSW athlete honored with ‘Peach of an Athlete’ award

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Georgia Southwestern State University athlete is being honored for his work off the field.
Chris Avery was named the “Peach of an Athlete” role model.
The award is given to athletes who assist in community service on and off the field.
The Hurricane soccer team member said he has helped with the Tim Tebow Foundation and Relay for Life, to name a couple.
“It feels wonderful. It just feels great to have the support of your community behind you and just knowing that all the work you’ve done for this place. Americus is my home and I’ve done everything I can,” said Avery.
Along with many academic honors, Avery also holds the title for “Mr. GSW 2019” and homecoming king.
Avery is now a senior and is pursuing a communications degree. He said he wants to be a broadcast sports reporter after he graduates school.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.