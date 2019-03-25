Georgia House Bill would allow some farms to grow hemp

House Bill 213 would allow a limited growing and processing of hemp, for anything varying from fabric to food preservatives. But one main focus has been for cannibus oil, a product many people link to medical treatments ranging from seizures to autism and more. Georgia’s Agriculture Secretary says the proposed system would allow only the plants with a low level of THC, not the more potent marijuana plants. He says the bill would strictly regulate who grows the crop and who makes what from it.