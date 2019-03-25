Georgia House Bill would allow some farms to grow hemp

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) -A Georgia house bill up for debate on Tuesday in the senate could open up the state for some farms to grow hemp for medicinal purposes and other uses.
Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner says if this bill is passed into law, it’s a far cry from even remotely legalizing marijuana.
House Bill 213 would allow a limited growing and processing of hemp, for anything varying from fabric to food preservatives. But one main focus has been for cannibus oil, a product many people link to medical treatments ranging from seizures to autism and more. Georgia’s Agriculture Secretary says the proposed system would allow only the plants with a low level of THC, not the more potent marijuana plants. He says the bill would strictly regulate who grows the crop and who makes what from it.
“This bill establishes a license procedure a processor and also a permit for a grower,” Commissioner Black said.
He says passage would then open up discussion of how to regulate the plants, and how it would fit into Georgia’s other crops.
Commissioner Black says this bill has gained momentum through the legislative session, but it has only a few days left for lawmakers to bring it up for a vote.
