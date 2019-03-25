Dothan police searching for missing teen

By WSFA Staff | March 25, 2019 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 9:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is looking for a missing teenager last seen Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency posted that Kendell Morgan Sanders, 16, left her home Monday and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a Marie Leveux shirt and blue jeans, and she is described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. Her direction of travel is not known.

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts should call Dothan police at 334-793-0215.

