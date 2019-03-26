3 in custody after Ben Hill Co. drug bust

BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) - The Ben Hill County Narcotic’s Division arrested two people in connection with selling controlled narcotics around 11 a.m. Friday.
According to the department, Michael Stanford, 53, and Penny Leigh Powell, 61, were arrested for three counts of sale of a schedule 2 controlled narcotic and five counts of a sale of a schedule 4 controlled narcotic.
After receiving calls from the community, agents went undercover in the 100 block of Taylor Farm Road, according to the narcotics division.
Evidence was discovered during the operation.
Jesse Harrell, 52, was found hiding in a camper on the property during the search and was arrested for probation violation, law enforcement officials said.
This case is still under investigation and is expected to result in more arrests when evidence is returned from the crime lab.
The narcotics division also wants to advise the community that prescription medications issued to someone is for that person only, not for distribution.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.