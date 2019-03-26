Civil Air Patrol to partner with SWGA Regional Airport

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One group that helps with disaster relief and mentors youth is looking to partner with the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport for a new facility.
The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary unit to the United States Air Force.
They are located in Albany, but are looking for a new facility to hold their meetings and provide emergency response.
Civil Air Patrol used to be in an old terminal at the airport years ago, but outgrew that facility.
They are hoping to move into the abandoned fire department in the fence line on the airport’s property.
“That facility has a lot of capability. There is some renovation that needs to happen and we are happy to provide that kind of renovation so that we can store it up to code standard,” said Greg Frich, the Commander of the Albany Composite Squad for the Civil Air Patrol.
The airport authority agreed unanimously on this proposal.
One commissioner said the partnership will benefit the community.
“It is a great opportunity for kids from an educational standpoint so that should be commended for all of the work that you all have done,” said Chandrakant Kuntawala, an aviation commissioner.
The aviation commissioner will present the idea at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
If approved, they are hoping to move in sometime before April 15.
