Americus leader explains 2019′s garbage rate increase

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Americus residents may have noticed an increase in their garbage fees at the beginning of the year.
City leaders said it is to offset the cost of recycling.
The rates for garbage service increased by three-percent.
Those increases are for both commercial and residential services.
Staff said the three-percent increase will occur every year for the next year or two.
“The agreement included a three-percent increase to the actual rate, or the actual contract with Advance Disposal and it covers the cost of our recycling, is what that three percent increase is for,” said Diadra Powell with the City of Americus.
Powell said it is unclear if the three-percent will be a part of the next contract. However, she said they do plan to renew their contract once the current one ends closer to 2021.
