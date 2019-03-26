Albany police searching for owners of cars in the area during homicide

Woman speaking to police about homicide

By Jordan Barela and Kim McCullough | March 26, 2019 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 1:33 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for the owners of cars that were in the area when a South Van Buren homicide occurred.

The first vehicle is a newer model Jeep Renagade that is a dark color, which was was seen traveling south on Van Buren during that time.

The second vehicle is an El Camino that was also seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

WOMAN IDENTIFIED FOR QUESTIONING:

A woman has identified herself and is speaking with investigators about information on the homicide, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Investigators believe she may have information about the homicide that happened on Van Buren Street.

The car belonging to the woman the Albany Police Department is looking for. (Source: Albany Police Department)
