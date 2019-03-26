Albany Area YMCA hosts Spring Break Camp

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Some students are enjoying spring break this week and the Albany Area YMCA wants to remind parents that it is not too late to sign your child up for its Spring Break Camp.
The camp started Monday and will go until Friday, March 29th.
Albany Area YMCA CEO Dan Gillen said students who attend the Spring Break Camp will be able to swim, participate in outdoor activities and crafts.
Gillen said he hopes that if parents still need a place to take their kids while they work that they will bring them to the YMCA.
“It gives kids the unique opportunity to spend time with kids that they might not be able to interact with otherwise, making new friends. In a sense, the Y epitomizes the community coming together but also is an example of where kids come together and have fun, make friends," said Gillen.
If you want to sign your kid up for the spring break camp, it is $95 per week for members, $105 for future members and you can also do a daily drop off for $30 a day.
