Valdosta homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is trying to figure out exactly what caused a 36-year-old man’s death late Friday night.
On Saturday, at approximately 2:21 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 600 block of East Moore Street in reference to residents calling in gunshots. At the same time, officers responded to the 300 block of East Moore Street in reference to a single vehicle accident.
When officers arrived, they found a small vehicle had lost control, striking a power pole and a power transformer box. Officers found the victim, Xzavier Lazier Haggins, unresponsive in the vehicle, along with evidence that he may have been shot.
Georgia Power responded and ensured that the scene was safe from electricity for first responders, according to VPD.
Emergency Medical Services personnel checked the victim and could not find any signs of life. The Lowndes County deputy coroner confirmed that Haggins was deceased, according to VPD.
Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene and began an investigation. During the canvass of the area, evidence was found in the 600 block of East Moore Street that a shooting had occurred at that location, VPD officials said.
The vehicle was towed to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory, where it could be processed for evidence in a controlled environment.
The body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Laboratory, where an autopsy was completed Monday by the medical examiner, who ruled that Haggins’ death was a homicide.
At this time, the police department is not releasing any specifics of the case, because of the ongoing investigation.
“Our thoughts go out to Haggins’ family during this tragic time," Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief said. "This is another senseless act of violence that has affected numerous people in our community.”
Anyone with information on this case, is asked to contact the VPD investigations bureau at (229) 293-3145.
