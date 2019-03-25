Rapper Tone Loc detained at airport after confrontation over Confederate hat

ODESSA, TX (KOSA/Gray News) - A new video shows rapper Tone Loc getting into a heated exchange at Midland International Air & Space Port before being handcuffed by security.
In the video, the rapper exchanges shouts and swears with a man and woman, repeatedly saying “F--- your Confederate s---.”
The witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said this all started when Tone Loc got upset by a teenage boy for wearing a hat with a Confederate flag on it and confronted him.
The witness said the man and woman are the boy’s parents who defended their son, saying he can wear whatever he wants.
Security agents arrived soon after and handcuffed Loc. A spokesperson for the City of Midland said the rapper was detained, but not arrested.
The witness said shortly after the video ended, Loc was released after he and the family he was arguing with agreed to go their separate ways.
Loc’s real name is Anthony Terrell Smith. The rapper is known for his hit songs “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”
Copyright 2019 KOSA via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.