Possibly stormy Monday evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with a few strong-severe storms until midnight Monday. Major threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts while the tornado threat remains low. As storms move out clouds hold with more rain likely Tuesday afternoon. It'll be cooler and breezy with gradually clearing.
Sunshine and cool 60s briefly return Wednesday. Following quickly warming into the upper 70s late week and around 80 Saturday. Next storm system heads east through the weekend with rain likely Sunday into Monday.
