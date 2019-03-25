Homicide in Pelham leaves residents wanting answers

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - A homicide in Pelham is leaving residents wondering how this could’ve happened in their backyard.
GBI and Pelham police are still investigating the death of Wayne Smith, 58.
Not many details have been released but his neighbors helped fill in some of the pieces to this tragedy.
On Friday, Pelham police arrived at a house to find Smith dead at his home.
Neighbors said it has shaken this quiet community.
Jackie Thompson lives a few houses from Smith and said “It was a shock. You really don’t expect that. I mean this is Pelham where nothing goes on here much.”
Robert Mcintyre also lives close by and said the community is “Pretty quiet, not a whole lot going on really just everybody working, you know.”
Police said a friend of Smith’s found him Friday afternoon.
Neighbors said they didn’t hear any shots that day, but believe his death occurred earlier that morning.
Thompson and other neighbors speculated what may have happened to their neighbor, but said overall he was a good person.
“He had come into some money and from what I gather everybody knew it," said Thompson. "There was things going on around here that shouldn’t have been going on. I’m not saying Wayne was apart of it or he wasn’t. Because I don’t know. I don’t judge anybody but there was things going on that shouldn’t have been going on.”
She said Smith has housed multiple people in his home recently.
They hope to hear a confirmation soon on what happened.
