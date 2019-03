Cool to warm with increasing clouds Today. An isolated thunderstorm is possible by this afternoon, especially in our northwestern counties. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tonight. There’s a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms. The primary threat will be large hail and a damaging wind gust. Cloudy and cooler Tomorrow with a few showers late. Clearing and colder mid week, then warming right back near 80 by Saturday. Next rain chance comes Sunday.