Dougherty Co. Health Department to hold free health fair

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A free, family-friendly community health fair will be held at the Dougherty County Health Department Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will have activities scheduled both inside and outside the facility.
“The Saturday health fair is in honor of National Public Health Week, which is April 1-7. It is a free event, open to the public, and there will be kid-friendly activities,” said Dougherty County Health Department Immunization Coordinator Beverly Reid.
The fair will also include a DJ, representatives from several Medicaid companies, HIV testing, immunizations, blood pressure screening and other health screenings, Reid said.
“A number of vendors will be on hand providing information and/or services,” she said. “Light refreshments will be provided as well.”
The health department is located at 1710 South Slappey Blvd.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.