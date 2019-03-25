1 dead in single-vehicle Dougherty Co. accident

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - A man is dead after his vehicle hit a tree on Gravel Hill Road near Nelms Road in Dougherty County, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler said officials are working to notify next-of-kin after an “older man” died when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree Monday afternoon.
According to Fowler, no one else was in the vehicle when the accident happened.
Fowler said it is not clear at this time if the man had any previous medical conditions. He died from blunt force trauma, Fowler said.
This is a developing story and WALB will update this story once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.