Commission appointed to consider suspension of Thomasville mayor

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs will soon be looked at by a governor’s appointed commission for possible suspension from office following his indictment by a grand jury in February.
According to the executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp, a review commission has been formed to “determine whether the indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of the office of Mayor by Mr. Hobbs such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected thereby.”
The commission is also to “make a written report to (Kemp) within 14 days with a recommendation as to whether said mayor should be suspended from office as required by O.C.G.A. 45-5-6(e).”
Hobbs was indicted on six counts by a Thomas County grand jury for allegedly forging payroll documents.
- Count 1: False report of a crime
- Count 2: Violation of oath by public officer
- Count 3: Making a false statement
- Count 4: Violation of oath by public officer
- Count 5: Making a false statement
- Count 6: Violation of oath of public officer
