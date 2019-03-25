9 arrested, 29 charges filed in Tift Co. entering auto investigations

From top to bottom: Shymek Brown, top left, Patriana Daniels, center, Luke Ferro, top right, Mekiau Griffin, bottom left, Tyrone Washington, bottom right. (Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By Krista Monk | March 25, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 4:39 PM

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - Five adults and four minors have been arrested in connection to entering auto investigations in Tift County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office said Tyrone Washington, 17, Mekiau Griffin, 17, Patriana Daniels, 17, Shymek Brown, 20, and Luke Ferro, 17, along with four minors, were all charged over the last two weeks in recent entering auto investigations.

The sheriff’s office said it has seen a rise in the last eight weeks in entering auto cases and since then, deputies and investigators have worked diligently to identify and arrest those responsible.

Below are the charges each of the adults connected to this case are facing:

  • Tyrone Washington: One count of entering auto (felony) and one count of theft by taking (felony)
  • Mekiau Griffin: Four counts of entering auto (felony), two counts of theft by taking (felony), two counts of theft by receiving (felony) and one count of criminal attempt to commit entering auto (felony)
  • Patriana Daniels: Two counts of entering auto (felony), one count of criminal attempt to commit entering auto (felony), one count of theft by receiving (felony), one count of theft by taking (felony) and one count of loitering (misdemeanor)
  • Shymek Brown: One count of entering auto (felony), one count of theft by receiving (felony), one count of loitering (misdemeanor) and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor)
  • Luke Ferro: One count of entering auto (party to a crime) (felony) and one count of theft by taking (felony)
Sheriff Gene Scarbrough would like to thank the public for their support and help throughout the process and give thanks to all the men and women who worked so diligently to help bring the rash of thefts to an end. He would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to safeguard their property and remain on the lookout, not only for their interest, but their neighbors as well.
