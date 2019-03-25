Albany native helps keep US Navy’s subs going

KINGS BAY, GA (WALB) - As citizens of Albany go about their daily lives, members of the U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service” submarine force work beneath the ocean’s waves, continuing a tradition that only a small fraction of military members will ever know: strategic deterrence.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevante Florence assigned to USS Georgia hails from Albany, and is a 2011 graduate of Monroe High School who takes on the task to execute one of the Defense Department’s most important mission of strategic deterrence.
Florence is a machinist mate (nuclear) stationed at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, homeport to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.
