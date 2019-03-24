Woman indicted for the death of Moultrie boy hit by car

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - A woman has been indicted on nine counts in connection to a car accident that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured his 7-year-old brother while walking to the school bus on October 25, according to our partners at the Moultrie Observer.
Monica Cutts, 26, is accused of texting while driving when she hit Noah Palmer, 10, and Dylan Wolfe, 7.
According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Palmer and Wolfe were crossing Thigpen Trail from their house to the school bus stop, just after 7 a.m.
The school bus stopped with all safety devices working when Cutts failed to stop for the school bus, hitting the two boys, according to GSP.
Palmer yelled a warning to Wolfe and tried to push him out of the way of the car, recently gaining a posthumous Medal for Bravery from the South Georgia Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for it, according to the Moultrie Observer.
Palmer was taken to a hospital in Macon, where he was later pronounced dead.
Cutts was indicted on the following charges:
- 2 counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree
- 1 count of meeting or overtaking a school bus
- 2 counts of reckless driving
- 2 counts of distracted driving
- 1 count of serious injury by vehicle
- 1 count of driving while license suspended
Cutts remains in the Colquitt County Jail on a $100,000 property bond.
