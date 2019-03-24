A successful Fire Ant Festival wraps up Saturday night

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - Officials in Ashburn have wrapped up a successful Fire Ant Festival.
People from across the U.S. came to South Georgia to celebrate.
Vendors lined the streets behind Colony Bank while people shopped, ate, and listened to music.
People like Allen Lykes have moved across the country to Cincinnati, Ohio but he drove 12 hours to get back to Ashburn so he can go to the festival.
“I think it really helps the city, builds for the community, gives the community a chance to come out to get together, to interact together, and you know just building community,” said Lykes.
The Fire Ant Festival ended at Saturday night at 11 p.m.
