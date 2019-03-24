Rain chances return for new workweek

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Overnight, mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions with lows in the low 50s. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out Monday morning.
You won’t need the umbrella for most of your Monday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area by late evening and push through overnight. Highs near 80.
A few showers are possible Tuesday. Cooler air filters in behind the front with highs near 70. All dry for the rest of the work week with plenty of sun. A warming trend starts Thursday and we’re near 80 once again by Saturday. Slight rain chances return for next weekend with highs near 80.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.