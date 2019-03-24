Our Kids, Our Future LLC holds tournament to help end violence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Organizers of Our Kids Our Future LLC say a lot of the people involved with the kickball tournament have been affected by crime within the community in Albany.
“Albany has been plagued by violence throughout the past several years and so what we’re doing is joining together and in unity to bring awareness to the violence but yet and still come together for a cause,” said Rodriquez Thomas, CEO of OKOF LLC.
Comequiza Nelson says she wasn’t ready to come to the first tournament in 2018 because of the pain she experienced almost two years ago.
“It’s just a act of violence because he didn’t want her to leave him,” said Nelson.
Nelson’s mom and aunt were killed in a double murder homicide linked to domestic violence in 2017. Arelious Haynes Jr., 51, was arrested in connection to their deaths.
“I don’t believe that he could take that my momma didn’t want to date him anymore and because my aunt was there she was just [in the] I guess, the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Nelson.
Organizers released balloons, played music and sports, and ate food in an effort to bring people together.
“A lot of times people don’t take change or don’t take charge until it happens to them and so what we wanna do is we wanna try to prevent that from happening to other people," said Reginald Sweet, Vice President of OKOF LLC. "I’ve experienced violence in my family and he has also.”
Nelson is taking steps to move forward and make a difference. She believes you can only end domestic violence by speaking up.
“In the black homes you know whatever happens in the home stays in the home and we need to get out of that if something happens everybody need to know,” said Nelson. “You never know who may can help. You never know who else might be going through it.”
To find out how you can help or volunteer with Our Kids Our Future LLC you can find them on social media.
