The Links, Inc. Albany Chapter presents donation check to AAPHC

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Chapter of Links, Inc. presented Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) with a donation of $3,000 from funds raised at their annual Cupcakes and Cocktails for a Cure event that happened in January.
The event raises awareness for breast cancer, as well as promoting mammograms for early detection of breast cancer.
The Cupcakes and Cocktails for the Cure event also celebrated the life and memory of Dr. Sonya Taylor Acree, who was a member of the Links, Inc. Albany Chapter and a provider with Albany Area Primary Health Care.
“A large part of what makes these free screenings available are the partnerships with so many of our community groups," says Betsy Powell, Director of Nursing, AAPHC. “We appreciate Albany, GA Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and Phoebe Putney Health System for being our partners to ensure our community members receive high quality and affordable health care. These screenings are so important in detecting cancer early.”
The donation also supports a program developed by AAPHC to provide free mammograms to patients.
WALB, along with other supporters, were sponsors for the event.
