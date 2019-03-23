Triple homicide still being investigated

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and several other law enforcement agencies across South Georgia continue their investigation Friday, into the deaths of the Ronnie “Wayne” Hackle, Mercedes Hackle, and Bobbielynn Moore.
We’re learning more about the men arrested in connection to the deaths of the three.
Neighbors say a house in the area belongs to Jonathan Vann, who’s facing charges for the three deaths.
We checked the arrest reports and those indicated that Keyante Greene, another man charged in the case, may have been living in the house alongside Vann.
There is no word on the exact relationship between the Greene and Vann at this time.
The arrest report from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office have Greene listed at this very same address.
This is the same home that is steps away from where there are tire tracks leading to where investigators found Moore’s car.
Vann’s arrest report does not have the same address listed as Greene but neighbors did confirm that they knew Vann, and say this was his home.
The house has a sold sign on it at the moment.
We spoke to a neighbor who says she knew Vann’s family that owned it while he lived there.
“Yeah, his dad brought the property down there and I guess when he got—Jonathan got married, he moved in out here," said Barbara Kirkland.
We’ve also learned that Keyante Greene, one of the men arrested, has had run ins with the law before.
Bell Isle Police Department in Florida confirmed that Greene was arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault of pregnant woman, back in 2016.
As we previously shared, Jonathan Vann had 11 arrest warrants out of Coffee County.
Those arrests included charges of aggravated assault, battery, and terroristic threats.
We knocked on the door to see if anyone wanted to comment on the new charges faced by the two but no one answered.
The GBI says this case is still active and ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.