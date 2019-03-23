Thomas Co. leaders gearing up for annual Great American Cleanup

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Thomas County leaders are gearing up for the annual Great American Cleanup on Saturday.
In 2018, 1.5 tons of litter was collected in Thomas County.
Leaders said they’ve already mapped out several areas that are in desperate need of litter pick-up.
So far, more than 100 people have registered for the event.
Artie Newcombe, Keep Thomas County Beautiful board of directors member, said this effort is very important for a healthy environment.
Even more so now, Newcombe pointed out, because he said the county doesn’t have prison crews collecting litter.
Newcombe said this effort needs to be year-round.
“If you see an area that needs to be picked up, just take a garbage bag out and pick it up as you walk around your neighborhood," Newcombe said.
Newcombe said the event will happen at Pavilion One at Cherokee Lake Park.
The cleanup starts at 8:30 a.m., and after the litter pick-up is complete, the volunteers can come back to the park for lunch.
