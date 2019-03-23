New sales tax in Dougherty Co. goes into effect July 1

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you shop in Dougherty County, you’ll soon have to pay an extra one-cent sales tax — a tax that will ultimately bring an additional $80 million in funding to the county and Albany.
Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST, was approved by Dougherty County voters in the Tuesday special election.
The sales tax ballot passed with 52 percent of the voters saying yes to T-SPLOST.
Now, the county will use the money to repair roads, build trails and more.
Because T-SPLOST has officially passed, residents will see the effects at the cash register next time you shop in Dougherty County starting July 1.
“I think that’s the concern of the people," Cordero Kendrick, a Dougherty County resident, said. "Is this the only option, taking from us?”
Kendrick said he can see why not everyone would be on board to pay an extra tax. But he hopes the projects county leaders will accomplish will make up for the extra money he’ll have to spend.
“Maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure is a plus, it’s primary,” Kendrick said.
Chucky Mathis, Dougherty County assistant public works director, said the funds collected from T-SPLOST will be used be road improvements.
“That’s everything from intersections to overlays to traffic calming devices,” Mathis said.
The county and city will get the estimated $80 million in funds over the next five years from the new sales tax. Of that allocation, Dougherty County will receive a little more than $26,000,000 of those dollars.
The projects will also include sidewalk installations, alley paving, road striping, multi-purpose trails and signage.
“We can have some funding to get a little bit further ahead than we normally would be,” Mathis said.
Storm debris collection in Dougherty County will officially end this Monday — almost six months after Hurricane Michael hit.
Dougherty County commissioners hired Ceres to remove debris in the county after Michael hit.
When the crews came in, they separated the county into seven different segments. They went through each section and collected debris.
Now they’re going back through them, one last time, and Ceres will pack up and leave the county on Monday.
“In our contract, Ceres is responsible to collect it and dispose of it from cradle to grave, so once that’s done, we’re finished,” Mathis said.
Officials said freshly collected debris cannot be in any of the piles or Ceres will not pick it up.
Construction debris can be in the piles.
If you do have debris still in your yard after Ceres leaves on Monday, officials pointed out, public works crews will have to work with you specifically to try to figure out how to get that leftover storm debris.
