First Weekend of Spring

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thanks to high pressure we’re enjoying an extended stretch of beautiful spring weather. Sunshine with slightly below to near average temperatures are keeping mornings cool and afternoons warmer. Highs through the weekend reach mid-upper 70s with lows low-mid 40s. Overall delightful spring conditions with a few more clouds Sunday.
Wetter weather returns Monday into Tuesday as a cold front slides east with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front swings across SWGA Tuesday ushering in drier air and a brief midweek cool down. Lows drop back into the 40s and highs into the 60s.
Sunshine dominates and quickly warming into the 70s the end of the week.
