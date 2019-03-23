Fire Ant Festival good for Ashburn economy

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - The Fire Ant Festival could bring thousands of dollars to the economy in Ashburn.
Organizers said the festival brings about 20,000 people to the city every year.
For 2018′s festivities, some people came from as far as Oregon and England.
Donna NeeSmith is the chairman of the festival this year and she said she’s thankful for the extra tax dollars coming in.
“We’re buying things, we’re buying from restaurants, we’re staying in motels, most of our visitors are, our motels are full at this time of the season and, our restaurants are usually crowded," NeeSmith said.
The festival kicked off Friday night and the festival will start again at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
