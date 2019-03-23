Dougherty County School Systems holds 19th basketball tournament

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Since 2000, the Dougherty County School System has hosted the Elementary League Basketball Tournament.
Giving some of the local middle schools the opportunity to prove, they’re the best around.
For the last 19 years, this league has allowed middle school teams to compete and play against each other.
13 of the 14 local Dougherty County middle schools took part this year.
Eric Newman spoke about how this all came to be, 19 years ago.
“It use to be the extended day program," said Newman, "with the after school program. But all the different schools wanted to get involved. So now, all the different elementary schools except one, 13 of the 14 have got their own school and it’s a big deal and they get after it.”
In this years final it was the undefeated 14-0 Lincoln Lions vs the Robert Harvey Bulldogs and the Bulldogs upset the Lions 48-21.
