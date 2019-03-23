Board approves $800,000 towards Worth County Football Stadium

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Nearly 800,000 will go towards improvements to the Worth County High School Football Stadium.
The board approved the two bids that will go toward the field's turf, stadium lights, and the drainage system.
Superintendent Bill Settle said its been a long time since improvements were made to the field.
Now, he said, they are looking at the safety concerns that come along with not doing something about it.
“It’ll increase the safety of our kids and take care of a lot of drainage issues that we have out there. That field floods like crazy currently. In the long run, I really believe it’s going to save us money in the long run in upkeep and maintenance as well,” said Settle.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money will be used for the project.
This project will not interfere with the payments on the high school’s recent construction.
