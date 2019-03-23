Albany self-sufficiency program accepts grant to help those in need

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A new program in Albany now has $35,000 to try to help those in need become more self sufficient.
The Albany Housing Authority was awarded a state grant to fund the Family Self Sufficiency Program.
The goal is to help those in housing pursue higher education opportunities by connecting them with schools like Albany Technical College to do so.
“To work hand in hand with these residents, allowing them to come up with individual work plans and individualized training plans," William Myles, Albany Housing Authority CEO, said. "To say ‘hey, I want to set small goals before I make my final goal, or major goal.’”
The program will also teach people about home ownership opportunities to help them one day get out of housing.
