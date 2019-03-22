Worth County Baseball on a roll

WORTH COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Worth County Rams baseball team has been on a roll this season.
Although it’s still early in the season, the Rams are beginning, to make a statement.
In just twelve games, the Rams are wracking up the points on the scoreboard, with 130 runs.
That's an average of almost 11 runs per game.
Their 11-1 record is of course something to talk about, but it’s their 7-1 away record, that’s the key to their success.
“Well everybody has their own role that they need to play," said senior pitcher Gabe Goff. "And we’re just playing together as a team. Putting a bat on the ball and just doing what we’re suppose to do.”
“Yeah I think so. I think it would. We’ve been playing together for a long time," said senior shortstop Jeremiah Reddell. “It’s just, it makes it easier on us. Because you know what’s their strengths and weaknesses are. Yeah I think it helped us.”
The Rams will face Crisp County in a double header tomorrow starting at 4:30 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.