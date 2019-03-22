WALB visits local elementary school’s career day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Friday morning, WALB’s Marilyn Parker and Bradford Ambrose attended a career day at Robert H. Harvey Elementary.
The two met with kids from kindergarten through fifth grade to talk about news and weather.
School administrators said it’s important for kids to start thinking about what they want to do for careers starting now.
“It’s a great opportunity not only for the students to see what the city and the community has to offer, but more importantly, to bring the community into our school," Dr. Karen Riggins-Taylor, assistant principal, said. "We want to make sure our students have every advantage and they have all the knowledge that they need so that they can start to think about the careers they’re interested in.”
Riggins-Taylor said there were about 55 to 65 different vendors at the career day.
