Ricardo Lockette and Steve Largent recognized by Boys & Girls club

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Because of their actions on the field, both Ricardo Lockette and Steve Largent have been inducted into hall of fame’s.
But today, they were inducted into another hall of fame, from the place where it all started.
Former Seahawk greats and former Albany natives Lockette and Largent took the time to travel out to ASU this evening.
Surrounded by friends, family, and community members, the two were recognized for the accomplishments they’ve had throughout their lives.
Both credit their success, to not only their hard work, but also the Boys and Girls club.
“It’s a tremendous honor," said Lockette. "You know, you go to the girls and boys club and you’re swimming and you learn to play basketball and you’re painting and doing these different things. You never imagine, one day I can possibly be on the wall. I can be in the hall of fame.”
“I went to the Boys and Girls club, really all over the country side that my parents were moving to," said Largent. “It’s just a great place to assimilate into a community. That’s really why I’m here, is to celebrate the Boys and Girls club and I’m honored that they would put me in their hall of fame.”
Hopefully soon we can see more of Albany’s finest be added to those walls.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.