Possible tribunal for student arrested in Pataula Charter Academy incident

CALHOUN COUNTY, GA (WALB) - WALB is continuing to push for answers in the case of a Pataula Charter Academy student bringing a “hate list” to school.
WALB received a tip that Jackson Stapleton, 18, arrested in the case, would go in front of a tribunal at the Lions Club in Edison on Thursday.
A WALB reporter went to the front door and saw people meeting. The reporter was not allowed inside but did ask if they could confirm if Pataula Charter Academy was having a tribunal and they said no, that they could not confirm that.
A tribunal, according to Pataula Charter Academy handbook, is held within 10 school days of any serious violation or numerous violations of the Code of Conduct in which the Principal believes that a suspension of more than ten days or an expulsion is appropriate.
WALB has reached out multiple times to try and talk to the superintendent, but our calls have not been returned.
Edison police said the case is still under investigation and that they hope to have an incident report available soon.
