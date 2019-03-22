Omega students camp out for literacy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Students and parents in Tift County camped out under the stars Thursday night to read books and play games for Omega Elementary School’s literacy night.
This is the school’s fifth literacy night but teachers said it’s the first time they’ve hosted “Reading Under the Stars, Camp Omega Read-A-Lot.”
Organizers said the event is a time for parents and students to come together.
“Engagement outside of the classroom is basically what it is and we have reading tents set up where kids can go in and read,” Kristy Stone, literacy coach, said.
“So we want not only our students to come, but their parents, and all of their family members so they understand the importance of literacy in the home as well and not just at school,” Lacy Cargle, Omega Elementary media specialist, said.
