Malachi Russell saves the game for Sherwood Christian

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Malachi Russell is in middle school at Sherwood Christian Academy, who loves the game of soccer.
He's even a big fan of Atlanta United.
But when he was asked to play goalie in his first varsity game, that was just too good of an opportunity for him to pass up.
Malachi suffers from an extremely rare case of cancer, that has enabled him wheel chair bound about a year ago.
This past Thursday night, Russell started both the girls and boys varsity games, as the goalie.
He even got the opportunity to take the field with his older brother Cameron Rambo, who plays varsity for Sherwood.
Both of them said that moment, was one they will never forget.
“It made me feel like, kind of like a king," said Russell. "Because not every 12 year old kid gets to go into a varsity game and start as a goalie.”
“It was awesome. Just, all the support that the crowd was showing," said Rambo. "I mean, I know he would rather be walking onto the field, but just the grace that coach had and the other coach from the other team had, to organize that and send their keeper down and give him the ball for the first time a keeper would touch it. It was just an awesome feeling.”
A great moment for that school and family.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.