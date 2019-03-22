Lee County sends four more to the next level

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After winning their second straight state title, the Trojans have proved they have a lot of talent on their team.
The Lee County Trojans have had the opportunity to sign over 16 players this season, and that number just keeps growing.
This week the Trojans signed another four players on to the next level.
Jeremiah Engram and Zach Mason will be headed to Lagrange College.
Along with Dijarious Oliver heading over to Point University, and looks like Artavious Warren will be staying close to home, as he’s decided Albany St University is the place for him.
With a now school record 20 signees, Fabrizio said he’s glad to see his players moving on.
“The year before we signed 15 or 16 so you’re talking 35 or more kids over the last two years having the opportunity to go play college football and that’s a great number and that’s why we won a lot of games," said Fabrizio.
“Yeah, my mom’s extremely happy because I get to stay home, I get to stay close," said Warren. "They can come to my games and they won’t have to travel so far, and they can watch me anytime they want.”
Fabrizio said the Trojans may have 1 or 2 more sign before the end of the year, but they hope to continue to break that record number, every year.
