Event to honor fallen Americus officers returns for third year

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The event to honor two fallen local police officers returns once again for its third year.
The Smarr and Smith Foundation’s Paint the Town Blue Gala will happen Saturday.
The foundation honors Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr and Georgia Southwester State University Officer Jody Smith.
Proceeds from the gala go toward buying new equipment for local law enforcement agencies.
The organization’s president said there are only a small amount of tickets available.
“We only have a few tables left and a couple of individual seats left. So, if anyone is wanting to get some tickets, you still have a little bit of time. We’re still anticipating all of them are going to be gone,” Nigel Poole foundation president, said.
The foundation has already raised more than $60,000.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and will be in the Georgia Storm Dome on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University.
