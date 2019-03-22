Dougherty County schools updating security measures

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is updating its security measures.
Facility and staff will have new badges with a button on them. The new badges will allow them to push the button if they see or are involved in a crisis at school, officials said.
By pushing the button, it will alert administration and first responders if necessary.
The new badges will also choose the closest camera to capture what is going on.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said he is excited for the new badges.
“Parents don’t care what their kids are learning in the classroom if they don’t know they are safe," Dyer said. “Safety and security is No.1 for us and this is just another effort by the Dougherty County School System to enhance the safety security of our buildings.”
The badges will go to facility and staff at all schools, according to Dyer.
