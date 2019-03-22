DCSS getting a mental health facility

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is getting a mental health facility.
The facility will be located at Albany Middle School.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said he is excited for this new addition and it is just a part of the school district’s plans to meet non-academic needs to their students.
“Some of our students are dealing with things that years ago students did not have to deal with and it is unfortunate but we are fortunate to have partners like Albany Area Primary Health Care, Aspire Behavioral Health, The Renaissance Center, which was recently acquired by Albany Area Primary Health Care, to help us in meeting those non-academic needs especially those associated with mental health and behavioral health of our students," Dyer said.
The school district already started renovations at Albany Middle School to make room for the new facility.
