Calhoun Co. School System breaks ground on new school

CAHLOUN COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Calhoun County School District broke ground on a new K-12 school Friday.
The single-story school will be around 110,000 square feet.
Superintendent Shereca Harvey said making sure all the students could attend the Friday groundbreaking was important.
“The groundbreaking ceremony today was not for the adults, it was for the students so that they know we are working hard and are focused on making sure that they have the best school facility to learn and be future leaders for our community,” Harvey said.
Harvey said she is excited that the entire school will now be in one building.
“The new building will be modern, and it will allow our facility and staff and our students a opportunity to engage in 21st century technology," Harvey said. "They will have a clean new facility and our students will have a safe learning environment.”
Stacy Carter has two daughters in the Calhoun County School System, and he says that was the best decision he made in his children's education.
“Being an alumni at Calhoun County, I feel that Calhoun County was the best fit for my kids, so I decided to enroll them here at an early age from head start until now,” Carter said.
Carter said the new school has many Calhoun County residents excited.
“It is very exciting to the community as well. A lot of people are looking forward to the school being built, more enrollment, more positive things for the community,” he added.
The new school is set to be finished in 2020.
