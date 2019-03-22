Americus event seeking volunteers, offering donation to organization with highest participation

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - A popular Americus event is looking for people to help — and there’s an incentive for the organization with the most volunteer hours.
The event's committee decided they were in need of more volunteers for this year's Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival.
So, organizers have issued a volunteer challenge to the community.
The organization with the most hours will receive a $500 donation.
“We started meeting earlier than normal, realized how big the festival was going, and the demand for volunteers was growing also,” Qaijuan Willis, interim main street director, said.
The event is set for April 6 in Downtown Americus.
There will be artisan glass blowers and beer from 18 regional brewers.
